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Red Alert! Deep State Announces Plans to Remove Pence After Trump Conviction - FULL SHOW 12/20/19
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2954 views • December 21, 2019
In 2017, Infowars first broke the globalist plan to trigger an illegal impeachment causing a constitutional crisis. As Infowars reported in 2017, the Deep State is also planning to remove Vice President Pence to install Nancy Pelosi as the president, with Hillary Clinton as a close advisor if not the new Vice President.
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"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
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:web:
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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