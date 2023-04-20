https://gettr.com/post/p2evy2wa3a2
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Due to the VOA 4/19 Cut-off Interview Incident, fellow fighter Allen learned that the CCP has extended its tentacles into Western civilized world. The 3/15 incident has shown the whole world that the CCP’s infiltration is virtually everywhere. Only by taking down the CCP can we have a safe place to live.
#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/19/2023【419事件六周年】战友Allen：419事件让他了解到，中共已将黑手伸向了西方文明世界；而315事件则让全世界看到中共的黑手无处不在。只有消灭共产党，我们才能有安全之地！
#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
