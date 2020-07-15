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ΑΥΤΟΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΑΝΕΤΟΙΜΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗ ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΕΠΑΝΕΚΚΙΝΗΣΗ. ΕΣΥ;
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68 views • July 15, 2020
Για να αλλάξει ένα σύστημα κατάσταση χρειάζεται να υπάρξει μια απότομη αλλαγή δεδομένων που θα το οδηγήσει να πάρει μια διακριτά νέα μορφή. Τι γίνεται όμως όταν η αλλαγή είναι στοχευμένη και επιβαρυντική για την πλειοψηφία των ανθρώπων;
Τότε είναι που μπαίνει στο παιχνίδι η πώληση. Το πώς θα το παρουσιάσεις με τρόπο που οι ραγδαίες αλλαγές να φανούν τόσο αναγκαίες όσο και χρήσιμες.
Στο σημερινό επεισόδιο θα δούμε πώς η ψευδοκρίση του Κοροϊδοϊού περιβεβλημένη από την “κλιματική αλλαγή” λειτουργεί ως καταλύτης μιας επανεκκίνησης δηλαδή μιας νέας κατάστασης σχεδιασμένης χρόνια τώρα που σαφέστατα μας φέρνει πολύ κοντύτερα σε μια απόλυτη παγκόσμια υποδούλωση.
Προηγούμενη ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ YOUTUBE εκπομπή: ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΔΩΣΟΥΝ ΣΤΗ ΦΙΜΩΣΗ ΜΟΡΦΗ
https://open.lbry.com/@AngeloKar:6/ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ-ΝΑ-ΔΩΣΟΥΝ-ΣΤΗ-ΦΙΜΩΣΗ-ΜΟΡΦΗ:1?r=CA8d9ioXavrmGPRKs1tTHtG2CXBS5jFQ και https://www.brighteon.com/n-dashboard/videos/e3fed71b-8b2f-47ba-962c-bbb5108f153a
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. O διαμοιρασμός δεν είναι απαραίτητο να γίνει δημόσια. Μπορείς να το μοιραστείς και μέσω μηνυμάτων και email με όσους έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει ότι υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν.
Επειδή δεν ξέρουμε για πόσο καιρό θα μας επιτρέπουν να τα λέμε από εδώ ανεβάζω τα βίντεο επίσης εδώ (κυρίως στο πρώτο γιατί το δεύτερο έχει μερικές φορές προβληματάκια στο upload) :
Στα παρακάτω μπορείς και να πηγαίνεις όταν δεις ότι μου έχουν κατεβάσει κάποιο βιντεο στο youtube
Κανάλι Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Επίσης θα ενημερώνω για ό,τι βγάζω και στο προφίλ στο facebook https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Όλα τα links είναι κι εδώ.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hQhorKoXA5_iyHbLgcapBLr9oiXibqHYRgP7jDKBIaI/edit?usp=sharing
Αρχικό βιντεο (Eλληνικοί υπότιτλοι από μενα) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rAiTDQ-NVY
High chance of world war or super-volcano eruption within decade, research finds https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/high-chance-world-war-super-22216920
SURVEILLANCE UNDER THE PATRIOT ACT
https://www.aclu.org/issues/national-security/privacy-and-surveillance/surveillance-under-patriot-act#:~:text=Hastily%20passed%2045%20days%20after,and%20credit%20reporting%20records%2C%20and
Armageddon alert: 1-in-3 chance of a ‘massive’ disaster WORSE than coronavirus https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1297938/chance-massive-disaster-coronavirus-deutsche-bank-study
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: Now is the time for a 'great reset'
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
Now Comes the Davos ‘Great Reset’ https://journal-neo.org/2020/06/09/now-comes-the-davos-great-reset/
Al Gore, UN Secretary-General, others now demanding 'Great Reset' of global capitalism https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/al-gore-un-secretary-general-great-reset-global-capitalism
Who's coming to Davos 2020, and everything else you need to know https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/davos-2020-who-is-coming-and-everything-you-need-to-know/
EVENT 201 EXCERCISE https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
PDF: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
ΚΑΜΠΑΝΑΚΙ ΑΠΟ ΟΗΕ, ΠΟΥ ΚΑΙ WWF: ΟΙ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΕΣ ΟΦΕΙΛΟΝΤΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΡΟΦΗ ΤΗΣ ΦΥΣΗΣ http://greenagenda.gr/%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%bc%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%ac%ce%ba%ce%b9-%ce%b1%cf%80%cf%8c-%ce%bf%ce%b7%ce%b5-%cf%80%ce%bf%cf%85-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-wwf-%ce%bf%ce%b9-%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b4%ce%b7%ce%bc%ce%af%ce%b5/
Climate change is also a racial justice problem
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-solutions/2020/06/29/climate-change-racism/
ΜΕΣΩ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗΣ, ΠΡΟΣΑΡΜΟΖΑΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ 2012 ΤΗΝ ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑ ΣΤΟ.. "RESTART" (2 βίντεο) https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2020/07/2012-restart-2.html
Three Churches Have Burned in Just Over 24 Hours, But You Wouldn’t Know It If You Watch National News https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/three-churches-burned-just-24-hours-wouldnt-know-watch-national-news/
The world’s first 3D-printed vegan steak is here and it could be hitting https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/30/worlds-first-3d-printed-vegan-steak-hitting-restaurants-soon-12924017/
Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/23/bill-gates-and-richard-branson-bet-on-lab-grown-meat-startup.html
Τότε είναι που μπαίνει στο παιχνίδι η πώληση. Το πώς θα το παρουσιάσεις με τρόπο που οι ραγδαίες αλλαγές να φανούν τόσο αναγκαίες όσο και χρήσιμες.
Στο σημερινό επεισόδιο θα δούμε πώς η ψευδοκρίση του Κοροϊδοϊού περιβεβλημένη από την “κλιματική αλλαγή” λειτουργεί ως καταλύτης μιας επανεκκίνησης δηλαδή μιας νέας κατάστασης σχεδιασμένης χρόνια τώρα που σαφέστατα μας φέρνει πολύ κοντύτερα σε μια απόλυτη παγκόσμια υποδούλωση.
Προηγούμενη ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ YOUTUBE εκπομπή: ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΔΩΣΟΥΝ ΣΤΗ ΦΙΜΩΣΗ ΜΟΡΦΗ
https://open.lbry.com/@AngeloKar:6/ΠΡΟΣΠΑΘΟΥΝ-ΝΑ-ΔΩΣΟΥΝ-ΣΤΗ-ΦΙΜΩΣΗ-ΜΟΡΦΗ:1?r=CA8d9ioXavrmGPRKs1tTHtG2CXBS5jFQ και https://www.brighteon.com/n-dashboard/videos/e3fed71b-8b2f-47ba-962c-bbb5108f153a
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ. O διαμοιρασμός δεν είναι απαραίτητο να γίνει δημόσια. Μπορείς να το μοιραστείς και μέσω μηνυμάτων και email με όσους έχουν καταλάβει ή έχουν δείξει ότι υπάρχει ελπίδα να καταλάβουν.
Επειδή δεν ξέρουμε για πόσο καιρό θα μας επιτρέπουν να τα λέμε από εδώ ανεβάζω τα βίντεο επίσης εδώ (κυρίως στο πρώτο γιατί το δεύτερο έχει μερικές φορές προβληματάκια στο upload) :
Στα παρακάτω μπορείς και να πηγαίνεις όταν δεις ότι μου έχουν κατεβάσει κάποιο βιντεο στο youtube
Κανάλι Lbry: https://lbry.tv/@AngeloKar:6
Κανάλι Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/angelosbg
Επίσης θα ενημερώνω για ό,τι βγάζω και στο προφίλ στο facebook https://www.facebook.com/angelo.karageorgos
Για επικοινωνία: [email protected]
Όλα τα links είναι κι εδώ.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1hQhorKoXA5_iyHbLgcapBLr9oiXibqHYRgP7jDKBIaI/edit?usp=sharing
Αρχικό βιντεο (Eλληνικοί υπότιτλοι από μενα) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rAiTDQ-NVY
High chance of world war or super-volcano eruption within decade, research finds https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/high-chance-world-war-super-22216920
SURVEILLANCE UNDER THE PATRIOT ACT
https://www.aclu.org/issues/national-security/privacy-and-surveillance/surveillance-under-patriot-act#:~:text=Hastily%20passed%2045%20days%20after,and%20credit%20reporting%20records%2C%20and
Armageddon alert: 1-in-3 chance of a ‘massive’ disaster WORSE than coronavirus https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1297938/chance-massive-disaster-coronavirus-deutsche-bank-study
WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: Now is the time for a 'great reset'
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
Now Comes the Davos ‘Great Reset’ https://journal-neo.org/2020/06/09/now-comes-the-davos-great-reset/
Al Gore, UN Secretary-General, others now demanding 'Great Reset' of global capitalism https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/al-gore-un-secretary-general-great-reset-global-capitalism
Who's coming to Davos 2020, and everything else you need to know https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/01/davos-2020-who-is-coming-and-everything-you-need-to-know/
EVENT 201 EXCERCISE https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld
PDF: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf
ΚΑΜΠΑΝΑΚΙ ΑΠΟ ΟΗΕ, ΠΟΥ ΚΑΙ WWF: ΟΙ ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΕΣ ΟΦΕΙΛΟΝΤΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΣΤΡΟΦΗ ΤΗΣ ΦΥΣΗΣ http://greenagenda.gr/%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%bc%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%ac%ce%ba%ce%b9-%ce%b1%cf%80%cf%8c-%ce%bf%ce%b7%ce%b5-%cf%80%ce%bf%cf%85-%ce%ba%ce%b1%ce%b9-wwf-%ce%bf%ce%b9-%cf%80%ce%b1%ce%bd%ce%b4%ce%b7%ce%bc%ce%af%ce%b5/
Climate change is also a racial justice problem
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-solutions/2020/06/29/climate-change-racism/
ΜΕΣΩ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗΣ, ΠΡΟΣΑΡΜΟΖΑΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ 2012 ΤΗΝ ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑ ΣΤΟ.. "RESTART" (2 βίντεο) https://diodotos-k-t.blogspot.com/2020/07/2012-restart-2.html
Three Churches Have Burned in Just Over 24 Hours, But You Wouldn’t Know It If You Watch National News https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/three-churches-burned-just-24-hours-wouldnt-know-watch-national-news/
The world’s first 3D-printed vegan steak is here and it could be hitting https://metro.co.uk/2020/06/30/worlds-first-3d-printed-vegan-steak-hitting-restaurants-soon-12924017/
Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/23/bill-gates-and-richard-branson-bet-on-lab-grown-meat-startup.html
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