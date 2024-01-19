MEMORIAS DIGITALES DE SUEÑOS REALES / ANARCHAPULCO 2024

¿Te imaginas que la revolución de la luz comience financiada por nuestras propias obras de arte? Sí, así como lo oyes.
Te preguntarás, ¿qué tiene de especial esta venta? Bueno, estoy organizando una venta especial de pinturas sublimadas en cerámica, auténticas obras de arte objeto de 22 cm de diámetro. Cada pieza es única y refleja mi dedicación artística. estas obras no solo embellecerán hogares, sino que también serán el motor que financiará mi viaje a Acapulco y mi participación en Anarchapulco 2024.
ARKIESCULTOR PGB 2024
