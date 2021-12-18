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Instant Replay: How the NWO is Using the NHL, NBA and NFL to Push Another Lock Down and Booster Shot on the Sheep
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180 views • December 18, 2021
I could see it coming a mile away, last week the Toronto Raptors African President Masai Ujiri held his annual 'Giants of Africa' fundraiser, and apparently, the Omicron variant was waiting for him and his guests. Even though he is double vaxxed and booster jab up he tested positive for the dose and had to self-isolate. Then the team had players who were at the event having to self-isolate. That was the beginning. Now, one week later the NBA is canceling games, the NHL is once again canceling games and the NFL has several players under Covid protocol having to self-isolate. The question now is whether or not these New World Order scumbags are using sports to further impose restrictions (including more lockdowns) as they 'sell' more Booster shots to the Sheeple as the Omicron 'fear porn' gets ramped up once again. Will we ever go back to normal or is this the master plan of the Global Elite. Rule by fear and rule by a phantom disease.
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