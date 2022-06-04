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Jay Dyer - A Brief History Of The Bilderberg Group -or- What Erupts When You Meld The Rothschilds With Say, The Rockefellers - 6-03-2022
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30 views • June 04, 2022
This is a great fact filled dot connecting fest that renders the Bilderberg Group transparent as clear glass from the fertile brain of Jay Dyer of JaysAnalysis.com. Jay gives an overview of the once hidden history of Bilderberg and the people who called the meeting into being.
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