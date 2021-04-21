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SHOULD YOU TAKE THE COVID SHOT? [2021-03-26] - DENNIS BEHREANDT (VIDEO)
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210 views • April 21, 2021
SHOULD YOU TAKE THE COVID SHOT? [2021-03-26] - DENNIS BEHREANDT (VIDEO)
In this interview with The New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman, TNA Publisher and longtime scientific expert Dennis Behreandt discusses his latest article on the safety and science of the new experimental COVID “vaccines.” From breaking down the mRNA technology to discussing the risks that governments and media seek to suppress, Behreandt goes into detail. He also touches on warnings by top scientists about potential infertility and other problems. The use of abortion victims in the vaccine development (of some shots) and testing is discussed, too. The critical importance of the right to informed consent is another topic addressed in the interview. Finally, Behreandt reveals that, for a variety of reasons, he will not be taking the shot.
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[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
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IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVES OF COVID-19 [2021-01-24] - DR. LEE MERRIT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ws2oS141QbCu/
TALK ABOUT COVID-19, mRNA BIOWEAPON, IVERMECTIN, & THE IMPORTANCE OF VITAMIN D - DR. RYAN COLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/InH89amCpy7S/
Alex Newman @ The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
In this interview with The New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman, TNA Publisher and longtime scientific expert Dennis Behreandt discusses his latest article on the safety and science of the new experimental COVID “vaccines.” From breaking down the mRNA technology to discussing the risks that governments and media seek to suppress, Behreandt goes into detail. He also touches on warnings by top scientists about potential infertility and other problems. The use of abortion victims in the vaccine development (of some shots) and testing is discussed, too. The critical importance of the right to informed consent is another topic addressed in the interview. Finally, Behreandt reveals that, for a variety of reasons, he will not be taking the shot.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
IMPORTANT PERSPECTIVES OF COVID-19 [2021-01-24] - DR. LEE MERRIT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ws2oS141QbCu/
TALK ABOUT COVID-19, mRNA BIOWEAPON, IVERMECTIN, & THE IMPORTANCE OF VITAMIN D - DR. RYAN COLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/InH89amCpy7S/
Alex Newman @ The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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