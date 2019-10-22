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US Stays In Syria, Kurds Call On Israel To Attack Turkey & US Says Israel Has 'Right' To Attack Iran
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6 views • October 22, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Houston Mayoral Candidate Calls Out Government and Media as “Organized Crime”
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/10/houston-mayoral-candidate-derrick-broze-government-media-organized-crime.html
Syrian Kurdish military official calls on Israel to take action against Turkey
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syrian-kurdish-military-official-calls-on-israel-to-take-action-against-turkey/
The Kurds may well have ‘no friends but the mountains’, but they do have Israel
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191021-the-kurds-may-well-have-no-friends-but-the-mountains-but-they-do-have-israel/
Pompeo Tells Israel It Has "Fundamental Right" To Attack Iranian Targets In The Region
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-tells-israel-it-has-fundamental-right-attack-iranian-targets-self-defense
https://www.rt.com/news/470730-pentagon-troops-saudi-iran/
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/us-election-2020
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1185934502906007552
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EHUysSdXkAEU0jg?format=jpg&name=900x900
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1185911050836705280
Turkey Threatens Damascus Government With Declaration Of Full-Scale War
https://southfront.org/turkey-threatens-damascus-government-with-declaration-of-full-scale-war/
Kurdish Forces Kill Turkish Soldier, Injure Another Near Tell Abyad
https://southfront.org/kurdish-forces-kill-turkish-service-member-injure-another-near-tell-abyad/
US Troops Leave Syria To Jeers And Rotten Fruit
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1186297949212549120
"Bring'em Home?" Not Quite, US Troops In Syria Will Simply Move To Western Iraq
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bringem-home-not-quite-us-troops-syria-will-simply-move-western-iraq
Trump Says Israel, Jordan Asked Him to Keep Some U.S. Troops in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/trump-israel-jordan-ask-keep-u-s-troops-in-syria-as-putin-erdogan-discuss-turkey-s-operation-1.8012445
US to Keep Troops in East Syria, Maybe to Control Syria’s Oil
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/20/us-to-keep-troops-in-east-syria-to-control-syrias-oil/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1186369228552589312Syria Gold ISIS
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/08/syria-accuses-us-stole-40-tons-of-its-gold/Trump says US troops to deploy to other areas before leaving Syria
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191021-trump-says-us-troops-to-deploy-to-other-areas-before-leaving-syria/
Wary foes Turkey and Syria hold covert contacts to avoid conflict
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Wary-foes-Turkey-and-Syria-hold-covert-contacts-to-avoid-conflict-605300
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-turkey-wants-syrian-forces-to-leave-border-areas-aide-says/
‘I can’t think properly’: Assange disoriented as court rejects delay for extradition proceedings
https://www.rt.com/uk/471425-assange-court-hearing-us-extradition/
Solitary confinement is pure torture. I know, I was there
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/solitary-confinement-is-pure-torture-i-know-i-was-there/article32577649/
#Syria #Israel #FreeAssange
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
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http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
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Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Houston Mayoral Candidate Calls Out Government and Media as “Organized Crime”
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/10/houston-mayoral-candidate-derrick-broze-government-media-organized-crime.html
Syrian Kurdish military official calls on Israel to take action against Turkey
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syrian-kurdish-military-official-calls-on-israel-to-take-action-against-turkey/
The Kurds may well have ‘no friends but the mountains’, but they do have Israel
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191021-the-kurds-may-well-have-no-friends-but-the-mountains-but-they-do-have-israel/
Pompeo Tells Israel It Has "Fundamental Right" To Attack Iranian Targets In The Region
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-tells-israel-it-has-fundamental-right-attack-iranian-targets-self-defense
https://www.rt.com/news/470730-pentagon-troops-saudi-iran/
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/us-election-2020
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1185934502906007552
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EHUysSdXkAEU0jg?format=jpg&name=900x900
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1185911050836705280
Turkey Threatens Damascus Government With Declaration Of Full-Scale War
https://southfront.org/turkey-threatens-damascus-government-with-declaration-of-full-scale-war/
Kurdish Forces Kill Turkish Soldier, Injure Another Near Tell Abyad
https://southfront.org/kurdish-forces-kill-turkish-service-member-injure-another-near-tell-abyad/
US Troops Leave Syria To Jeers And Rotten Fruit
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1186297949212549120
"Bring'em Home?" Not Quite, US Troops In Syria Will Simply Move To Western Iraq
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/bringem-home-not-quite-us-troops-syria-will-simply-move-western-iraq
Trump Says Israel, Jordan Asked Him to Keep Some U.S. Troops in Syria
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/trump-israel-jordan-ask-keep-u-s-troops-in-syria-as-putin-erdogan-discuss-turkey-s-operation-1.8012445
US to Keep Troops in East Syria, Maybe to Control Syria’s Oil
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/20/us-to-keep-troops-in-east-syria-to-control-syrias-oil/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1186369228552589312Syria Gold ISIS
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/03/08/syria-accuses-us-stole-40-tons-of-its-gold/Trump says US troops to deploy to other areas before leaving Syria
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191021-trump-says-us-troops-to-deploy-to-other-areas-before-leaving-syria/
Wary foes Turkey and Syria hold covert contacts to avoid conflict
https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Wary-foes-Turkey-and-Syria-hold-covert-contacts-to-avoid-conflict-605300
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-turkey-wants-syrian-forces-to-leave-border-areas-aide-says/
‘I can’t think properly’: Assange disoriented as court rejects delay for extradition proceedings
https://www.rt.com/uk/471425-assange-court-hearing-us-extradition/
Solitary confinement is pure torture. I know, I was there
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/solitary-confinement-is-pure-torture-i-know-i-was-there/article32577649/
#Syria #Israel #FreeAssange
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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