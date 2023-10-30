Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Using Public "Education," Godless Elitists Transformed Americans' Worldview
channel image
The New American
2264 Subscribers
39 views
Published 16 hours ago

The fundamental transformation taking place in the United States is the direct result of the radical changes in Americans' worldview brought about by godless elitists using government schools, explained The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. For centuries, Americans possessed a biblical worldview. In other words, they saw the world and life through the lens of the Bible. However, when communists such as John Dewey teamed up with super-capitalists like the Rockefeller dynasty to brainwash and dumb down Americans using government "education," that all changed.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
rockefellerpublic educationpublic schooldewey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket