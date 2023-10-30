Using Public "Education," Godless Elitists Transformed Americans' Worldview

The fundamental transformation taking place in the United States is the direct result of the radical changes in Americans' worldview brought about by godless elitists using government schools, explained The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. For centuries, Americans possessed a biblical worldview. In other words, they saw the world and life through the lens of the Bible. However, when communists such as John Dewey teamed up with super-capitalists like the Rockefeller dynasty to brainwash and dumb down Americans using government "education," that all changed.





