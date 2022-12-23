Stop Child Abuse, Stop BAAL add your name to the Lawsuit and cash in!

Summary

The highly publicized media campaign by Balenciaga depicting children in paedophilia situations has been highly traumatic to our clients and has caused them irreparable harm psychologically, financially and relationally.





Add your name to the lawsuit here https://empirelegal.org/balenciaga-intake/





The clients that we represent affected by these campaigns by Balenciaga come from all walks of life, from every profession and from over 50 nations across the world.





The damages sustained by our clients range from and are not limited to,





Psychological trauma

Suicidal behaviour

Inability to sleep

Recurring nightmares

Loss of appetite

Flashbacks of childhood trauma

Disgust with my Balenciaga wardrobe

Loss of reputation being photographed with Balenciaga outfits

Being forced to remove all of my images from social media and websites with my Balenciaga fashion

Having to explain myself about my fashion choices

Wasting my time and casting innuendo upon me and my reputation

Having to retake wedding and other photos

Inability to work

Loss of focus

Loss of business opportunity

EVIDENCE IS MOUINTING

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11514721/Teresa-Giudice-embarrassed-posting-snaps-Balenciaga-sweater-amid-labels-scandal.html



