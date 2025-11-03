Drone wars continue over the skies of Dnepropetrovsk region with a Russian interceptor taking down a Ukrainian heavy drone.

As a result of yesterday's Russian strikes on the Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukrainian military personnel were killed. This was reported by the "Vostok" troop group.

The command implies that the death and injury of the military personnel may have occurred due to their formation in an open area.

TSN journalist Dmitry Svyatnenko confirms information about a strike targeting military personnel.

Among the dead is his brother. The military were gathered on the parade ground for an award ceremony.

IMF may stop financing Ukraine due to Belgium's refusal to confiscate Russian assets, — Politico

Belgium's refusal to support the EU's multibillion-euro loan to Ukraine may prompt the IMF to block financial aid to Kiev, leading to a sequential loss of confidence in the country's economic viability.Such a scenario is feared in the EU.The IMF is considering providing Kiev with an $8 billion loan over the next three years.The size of the program is relatively small, but its approval signals to investors that the country is financially viable and on the path of reforms.Europeans believe that there is less and less time left to convince the IMF.