Currently, Russian troops control most of Toretsk, all the time conducting intense attacks, including drone art, hunting Ukrainian equipment on the streets of the city, as in the video footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on January 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military analysts published new maps and also wrote about the most difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fighting moved to the western and northwestern parts of the city, also Russian troops from the 109th Regiment lowered the Ukrainian flag and raised its battle flag on the waste heap of mine No. 10 to the west, as in a footage on January 12. Meanwhile, the remaining Ukrainian troops surrounded, retreated to the mines on the northern outskirts of the city, taking advantage there for a while!

Russian attack drone operators from the 132nd Brigade suddenly maneuvered towards the Ukrainian equipment still standing in Toretsk or the original name “Dzerzhinsk”. Russian fiber optic FPV drones, lately, have been actively operating with their precise attacks when destroying enemy vehicles, a pickup truck of Ukraine was quickly intercepted! A notable example is that lighter warheads and their weight often have to be sacrificed in order to carry a roll, a fiber optic drone observed a vehicle parked between buildings. Apparently a Canadian armored vehicle, Senator Roshel, was abandoned somewhere in the city, given no chance of escaping the sight of Russian drones. This is the reality of Ukraine every day while in the center, north, west and south of the city of Toretsk, the mopping-up operations by Russian infantry units continue.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/