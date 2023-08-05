Create New Account
Why We Must Come Out Of Commercial Babylon
Satan has deceived the whole world (Rev 12:9) and  is the god of this world's system, and in the end time, true believers are warned to come out of his worldwide trading system as it has affected every aspect of a person's life.

gmosatanyahwehnew world ordermark of the beastsabbathyahshuaend timeworld economic forumglobal governmentcommercial babylonusa destroyed

