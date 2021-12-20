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Autism & Serving God
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51 views • December 20, 2021
An informal chat about the struggles of serving God despite having Autism. I'm easily aurally and visually overloaded by other people: a huge handicap to evangelism! In this video I open up about the struggle to be an overcomer.
I also discuss the difficulties of being a Train Driver with its noisy and busy work environment.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
I also discuss the difficulties of being a Train Driver with its noisy and busy work environment.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
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