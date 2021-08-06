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Hungarian Doctors for truth - All for one, one for all!
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91 views • August 06, 2021
In Hungary, too, more and more doctors are joining forces because of questionable Corona measures in the country. This is how the alliance "Doctors for truth" came into being. They stand up for each other "all for one, one for all" and thus give courage to stand up against arbitrary and senseless coercive measures just as they do!
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