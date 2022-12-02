26 Nosler vs 6.5 PRC: 6.5mm Hotrods

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

The release of the 6.5 Creedmoor by Hornady in 2007 signaled a change in North American shooting culture. For over a century, the 0.308” diameter bullet was the go-to option for long-range shooting, as the 300 Win Mag and 308 Winchester were the preferred precision rifle cartridge for many competitors.

With shooters warming up to the Creedmoor and finally discovering that 0.264” (6.5mm) caliber bullets had lower recoil and higher ballistic coefficients than their 30-cal counterparts, a flurry of new cartridges started hitting the market. The 6.5mm cartridge wars had begun, and multiple manufacturers looked to improve upon the success of the 6.5 Creedmoor.

Two such new cartridges that were designed to push the limits of the 6.5mm bullet are the 26 Nosler and 6.5 Precision Rifle Cartridge (PRC).

Although these two centerfire rifle cartridges fire the same diameter bullets, they each have their own nuances that make them ideal for different situations.

The 26 Nosler is the hotter of the two rounds with superior ballistics and long range trajectory. However, it's a barrel burner and has been known to shoot out barrels in 1000 rounds or less. The 6.5 PRC, on the other hand, is a bit softer shooting and will have at least 50% more barrel life than the 26 Nosler. However, the 6.5 PRC should not be underestimated as it has extreme long range shooting potential and an excellent trajectory as well.

The 26 Nosler is hampered by low ammo and rifle availability while the 6.5 PRC is considerably more prolific in ammo variety and rifle options.

For most shooters, the 6.5 PRC will be a fine choice, however if you want the best possible ballistics then the 26 Nosler is the choice for you.

