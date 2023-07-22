Create New Account
Steve Kirsch: CDC Knew COVID Shots Cause Miscarriages, Yet Said Nothing!
Prevent Global Genocide
(July 20, 2023) Steve Kirsch joins Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Dr. Kelly Victory to

report on the shocking VAERS data of mRNA adverse events that seem to be causing an "unmitigated disaster" for pregnant women.


Full interview: "Steve Kirsch: mRNA An 'Unmitigated Disaster' For Pregnant Women w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew": https://rumble.com/v310zx8-steve-kirsch-mrna-an-unmitigated-disaster-for-pregnant-women-w-dr.-kelly-vi.html


 Ask Dr. Drew: https://rumble.com/c/DrDrew

