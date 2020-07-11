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Covid-19 IS Biological Warfare Part 13 of Many
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71 views • July 11, 2020
The World Economic Forum (DAVOS), John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation conducted a Pandemic Tabletop Exercise in October 2019.
John Hopkins University is a US Defense Contractor and the attendees were called "players." The only government agencies were the US and Chinese CDCs. The remaining players were from organizations that are members of the World Economic Forum. That's why small business has been ignored. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
The Pentagon together with the World Economic Forum have declared war on the American people by controlling the media. They are in charge of lies.
John Hopkins University is a US Defense Contractor and the attendees were called "players." The only government agencies were the US and Chinese CDCs. The remaining players were from organizations that are members of the World Economic Forum. That's why small business has been ignored. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
The Pentagon together with the World Economic Forum have declared war on the American people by controlling the media. They are in charge of lies.
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