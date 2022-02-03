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THE STAGE IS SET: OTTAWA WILL BE GETTING HIT WITH A FALSE FLAG THIS WEEKEND
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1260 views • February 03, 2022
SOURCE: GlobalAgenda@BitChute
Guaranteed, I can read these Satanists like a book. I know them too well. Trudeau is not happy and his handler George Soros is on his last legs (if you saw his latest video). Trudeau is a cornered and caged Groundhog and will be using his Cabal ties to get him out of a bad situation with the truckers. Good thing that they are only going to be using Hollywood pyrotechnics and not the real thing, but it will be loud and smoke-filled wherever they let off the fireworks.
Guaranteed, I can read these Satanists like a book. I know them too well. Trudeau is not happy and his handler George Soros is on his last legs (if you saw his latest video). Trudeau is a cornered and caged Groundhog and will be using his Cabal ties to get him out of a bad situation with the truckers. Good thing that they are only going to be using Hollywood pyrotechnics and not the real thing, but it will be loud and smoke-filled wherever they let off the fireworks.
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