The Peace Manual and the Davos Collapse
The script has been flipped. The globalist stronghold is crumbling. From the silenced halls of Davos to the negotiating tables in Washington, a new world is being drafted.
Wozny pulls the emergency brake on the mainstream narrative. He reveals the already-printed Law of Peace Manual, Putin’s $1 billion peace pledge, and the imminent induction of nations into a sovereign alliance for eternal peace. This isn’t hope—it’s policy, waiting in a warehouse, ready for rollout.
Meanwhile, the deep state is in freefall. Military tribunals are in session. The head of NATO now backs Trump. Dominion’ Canadian headquarters are exposed. And Alberta is negotiating its independence with a half-trillion-dollar credit facility—the first step in welcoming Canada back into America.
Davos is empty. The censors are losing their grip.
