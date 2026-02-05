BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Peace Manual and the Davos Collapse
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
84 views • 1 day ago

The Peace Manual and the Davos Collapse


FULL SHOW HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/covert-warfare-exposed-trumps-silent-command-martial-law-and-the-final-battle-for-america/


The script has been flipped. The globalist stronghold is crumbling. From the silenced halls of Davos to the negotiating tables in Washington, a new world is being drafted.


Wozny pulls the emergency brake on the mainstream narrative. He reveals the already-printed Law of Peace Manual, Putin’s $1 billion peace pledge, and the imminent induction of nations into a sovereign alliance for eternal peace. This isn’t hope—it’s policy, waiting in a warehouse, ready for rollout.


Meanwhile, the deep state is in freefall. Military tribunals are in session. The head of NATO now backs Trump. Dominion’ Canadian headquarters are exposed. And Alberta is negotiating its independence with a half-trillion-dollar credit facility—the first step in welcoming Canada back into America.


Davos is empty. The censors are losing their grip.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
military tribunalsoperation scorecardtrump 47board of peaceputin peace funddavos surrendernato supports trumpdominion voting canadaalberta independencerepublic of albertahalf-trillion creditklaus schwab capitulationgreenland acquisitiontrudeau fleeingreuters missing davos
