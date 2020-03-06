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Τούρκοι στρατιώτες βρίζουν, δέρνουν και βιντεοσκοπούν τρομοκρατημένους μετανάστες….
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1312 views • March 06, 2020
Στο βίντεο διακρίνονται Τούρκοι στρατιώτες που έχουν συλλάβει παράνομους μετανάστες, τους οποίους βρίζουν, δέρνουν και γρονθοκοπούν…. Kαι μάλιστα περήφανοι για το κατόρθωμα τους το βιντεοσκόπησαν κιόλας !
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