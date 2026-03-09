Energy Shock Coming For China

America is insulated from an energy shock since we drill most of our oil here at home.

We produce 14M barrels a day, about 2/3 of consumption — with Canada, Mexico and now Venezuela making up the gap.

Just 2% of our oil is imported from the Middle East.

It's a different story in Asia.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (9 March 2026)

