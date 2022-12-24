Cold Remedies in Your Kitchen - Tea Treatment - Tabea Drebit

What have you got in your kitchen to use as flu and cold remedies? Which common herbs can you use to stop a cough, soothe a sore throat, relieve congestion, cool a fever, and open your airways to improve your oxygen levels? Learn about the powerful healing properties of common kitchen herbs like sage, oregano, thyme, mint, cayenne, and others. Find out what herbs you should have on hand to help you deal with cold and flu. Watch a demonstration on how to make mullein tea using mullein along with kitchen herbs to help the lungs. Discover flu and cold remedies in your kitchen!
