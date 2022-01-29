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US MILITARY MEN AND WOMEN EXPERIENCING INJURIES AT ALARMINGLY HIGH RATES, ARE COVID-19 VACCINATIONS RESPONSIBLE?
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403 views • January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Why are our military service men and women being subjected to this experimental, Emergency Use Authorized MRNA gene therapy? Especially when they are dozens of known treatments and cures that are working safely and effectively?
Why are so many in our government exempt from this, but not our military men and women? Why are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson employees exempt, but our sons and daughters, mothers and mothers and fathers have to get this?
Leaked Database Shows U.S. Military Disease Skyrocketing After Covid-19 Inoculations
Data leaked from the Defense Health Agencies Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows skyrocketing levels of disease among military personnel.
Percentage Increase Over the Average of the Last Five Years
🔼Heart Attacks 269%
🔼Pericarditis 175%
🔼Myocarditis 285%
🔼Pulmonary Embolisms 467%
🔼Cerebral Infarction 393%
🔼Bell's Palsy 319%
🔼Guillain-Barre 250%
🔼Immunodeficiencies 275%
🔼Menstrual Irregularity 476%
🔼Multiple Sclerosis 487%
🔼Miscarriage 306%
🔼HIV 590%
🔼Chest Pain 1,529%
🔼Labored Breathing 905%
Video:
https://rumble.com/vti3g8-leaked-database-shows-u.s.-military-disease-skyrocketing-after-covid-19-ino.html
Article:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing-disease-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-force/
Source:
t.me/terminal_cwo
@KanekoaTheGreat
Yes this video shows the truth the lawyer in this video is the lawyer that everyone paid for through the the Christian revolution
Military MED Data Leaked! Biden Regime Knowingly Continues Destruction of Force
https://rumble.com/vtexdr-military-med-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-fo.html
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
Why are our military service men and women being subjected to this experimental, Emergency Use Authorized MRNA gene therapy? Especially when they are dozens of known treatments and cures that are working safely and effectively?
Why are so many in our government exempt from this, but not our military men and women? Why are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson employees exempt, but our sons and daughters, mothers and mothers and fathers have to get this?
Leaked Database Shows U.S. Military Disease Skyrocketing After Covid-19 Inoculations
Data leaked from the Defense Health Agencies Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows skyrocketing levels of disease among military personnel.
Percentage Increase Over the Average of the Last Five Years
🔼Heart Attacks 269%
🔼Pericarditis 175%
🔼Myocarditis 285%
🔼Pulmonary Embolisms 467%
🔼Cerebral Infarction 393%
🔼Bell's Palsy 319%
🔼Guillain-Barre 250%
🔼Immunodeficiencies 275%
🔼Menstrual Irregularity 476%
🔼Multiple Sclerosis 487%
🔼Miscarriage 306%
🔼HIV 590%
🔼Chest Pain 1,529%
🔼Labored Breathing 905%
Video:
https://rumble.com/vti3g8-leaked-database-shows-u.s.-military-disease-skyrocketing-after-covid-19-ino.html
Article:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing-disease-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-force/
Source:
t.me/terminal_cwo
@KanekoaTheGreat
Yes this video shows the truth the lawyer in this video is the lawyer that everyone paid for through the the Christian revolution
Military MED Data Leaked! Biden Regime Knowingly Continues Destruction of Force
https://rumble.com/vtexdr-military-med-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-fo.html
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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