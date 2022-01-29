BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US MILITARY MEN AND WOMEN EXPERIENCING INJURIES AT ALARMINGLY HIGH RATES, ARE COVID-19 VACCINATIONS RESPONSIBLE?
TheExperienceMedia
TheExperienceMedia
11 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
403 views • January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022

Why are our military service men and women being subjected to this experimental, Emergency Use Authorized MRNA gene therapy? Especially when they are dozens of known treatments and cures that are working safely and effectively?

Why are so many in our government exempt from this, but not our military men and women? Why are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson employees exempt, but our sons and daughters, mothers and mothers and fathers have to get this?

Leaked Database Shows U.S. Military Disease Skyrocketing After Covid-19 Inoculations

Data leaked from the Defense Health Agencies Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows skyrocketing levels of disease among military personnel.

Percentage Increase Over the Average of the Last Five Years

🔼Heart Attacks 269%
🔼Pericarditis 175%
🔼Myocarditis 285%
🔼Pulmonary Embolisms 467%
🔼Cerebral Infarction 393%
🔼Bell's Palsy 319%
🔼Guillain-Barre 250%
🔼Immunodeficiencies 275%
🔼Menstrual Irregularity 476%
🔼Multiple Sclerosis 487%
🔼Miscarriage 306%
🔼HIV 590%
🔼Chest Pain 1,529%
🔼Labored Breathing 905%

Video:
https://rumble.com/vti3g8-leaked-database-shows-u.s.-military-disease-skyrocketing-after-covid-19-ino.html

Article:
https://www.georgiarecord.com/military-med-skyrocketing-disease-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-force/

Source:
t.me/terminal_cwo

@KanekoaTheGreat

Yes this video shows the truth the lawyer in this video is the lawyer that everyone paid for through the the Christian revolution

Military MED Data Leaked! Biden Regime Knowingly Continues Destruction of Force
https://rumble.com/vtexdr-military-med-data-leaked-biden-regime-knowingly-continues-destruction-of-fo.html

We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.

"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved

Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram

Email: [email protected]
Keywords
militaryusvaccinationsmenwomenrateshighatandinjuriesareresponsibleexperiencingcovidalarmingly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Lists 15 Whole Fruits Linked to Weight Management

Report Lists 15 Whole Fruits Linked to Weight Management

Coco Somers
Apricots Provide Fiber, Vitamins and Antioxidants – With Caveats for Dried Fruit

Apricots Provide Fiber, Vitamins and Antioxidants – With Caveats for Dried Fruit

Edison Reed
Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Chase Codewell
The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

Ava Grace
Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Coco Somers
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy