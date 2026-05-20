Unite The Kingdom…Not on The Protagonists and The World Today.

One cannot argue that the UK is in an unhealthy place! Tommy Robinson's May 16th Unite The Kingdom Rally was enormously successful becoming one of the largest patriotic gathering the UK had ever seen. The crowd was not far right but ordinary British people protesting their treatment at the hands of their Government. For its part, the Starmer Government banned 8 foreign speakers from entering the country and for the first time, police imposed speech conditions on speakers at the Rally and at the counter protest Palestinian March, held on the same day. Live facial recognition was used at the Unite the Kingdom Rally and organisers were held responsible for ensuring invited speakers did not break the law with hate speech. This was a shameful attempt to intimidate the populace and I'm quite sure there's more of this to come. Of course the Government will not change its ways. In fact it will dig in to further divide and conquer, and maybe spark dangerous violence to justify new measures of control. And do the future saviours of Britain exist in the crowd? Who is Tommy Robinson? Eloquent and passionate as he is - who supports and finances him; is he a catalyst for change or a masterful agent of chaos? As for others waiting on the Wings to take Government like Nigel Farage - is he a mere defender of the present realm? Are these people merely puppets of the establishment who will not restore decent, accountable governance that works for rather than against ordinary British citizens? Mike Ryan HOST. GUESTS: Basil Valentine is a political analyst, former host at Today's News Talk and regular contributor to UK Column and The Sunday Wire. Radha Stirling is a leading UK based human rights advocate, crisis manager and policy consultant, focusing on the UAE and the wider Middle East. She is the founder and CEO of British based organisation Detained in Dubai (which have helped almost twenty thousand victims of injustice over the past 13+ years), Due Process International and IPEX (Interpol and Extradition) Reform. Radha also hosts the Gulf in Justice Podcast. David Atherton is a political commentator, Journalist, broadcaster, libertarian, and an advocate for free markets & free speech. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.