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🍚🍘🥄How to Cook Quinoa . . . easy and quick! (Full of Flavour) | Berkeley Chefs
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180 views • October 29, 2020
How do you cook quinoa, easy and quick? Well In this video Caleb Berkeley will be showing you how to cook it! Make sure to watch it till the end to find out!
Recipe:
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp coriander powder
*View the whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cook-quinoa-easy-and-quick/
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▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
Recipe:
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp coriander powder
*View the whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/how-to-cook-quinoa-easy-and-quick/
▶ Make sure to subscribe to our brighteon channel!
▶ Make sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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