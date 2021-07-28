CDC SAYS PCR TESTS CAN’T DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES! .˙. THE COLD & COVID ARE SYNONYMOUS!!!

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Press For Truth
pressfortruth
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Has the flu and the majority of colds been eradicated from society because of mask wearing and social distancing as the so called experts contend or is it more plausible that every case of the sniffles for the past year and a half have been wrongfully diagnosed as Covid-19(84)? Are the current PCR tests reliable and what does the FDA, WHO and CDC say about its use today and in the near future? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest controversial announcement from the CDC which states that the “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses”. Dan also proves that the “fact checkers” can simply not be trusted.
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Sources:
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html?fbclid=IwAR0gkrHDVrRQnIMAyOSd4tP2k4RQh6zGsTNMxOn0yOQtMBpr-cDXABQWyik
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1419818212229742593
https://www.facebook.com/dan.dicks.77/
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-viral-posts-misrepresent-cdc-announcement-on-covid-19-pcr-test/
Kerry Mullis, inventor of the PCR test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slybzpUgEZo
https://unherd.com/2021/02/the-whos-covid-shame/
https://www.ft.com/content/6aa92356-4422-49c5-a7ab-a575377a7f22
https://twitter.com/abelardinelli/status/1359930862167547906
https://www.ft.com/content/69e43380-dd6d-4240-b5e1-47fc1f2f0bdc