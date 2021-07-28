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CDC SAYS PCR TESTS CAN’T DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES! .˙. THE COLD & COVID ARE SYNONYMOUS!!!
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80 views • July 28, 2021
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Press For Truth

pressfortruth

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Has the flu and the majority of colds been eradicated from society because of mask wearing and social distancing as the so called experts contend or is it more plausible that every case of the sniffles for the past year and a half have been wrongfully diagnosed as Covid-19(84)? Are the current PCR tests reliable and what does the FDA, WHO and CDC say about its use today and in the near future? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest controversial announcement from the CDC which states that the “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses”. Dan also proves that the “fact checkers” can simply not be trusted.

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Sources:

https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html?fbclid=IwAR0gkrHDVrRQnIMAyOSd4tP2k4RQh6zGsTNMxOn0yOQtMBpr-cDXABQWyik

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1419818212229742593

https://www.facebook.com/dan.dicks.77/

https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-viral-posts-misrepresent-cdc-announcement-on-covid-19-pcr-test/

Kerry Mullis, inventor of the PCR test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slybzpUgEZo

https://unherd.com/2021/02/the-whos-covid-shame/

https://www.ft.com/content/6aa92356-4422-49c5-a7ab-a575377a7f22

https://twitter.com/abelardinelli/status/1359930862167547906

https://www.ft.com/content/69e43380-dd6d-4240-b5e1-47fc1f2f0bdc
Keywords
fdacdccoldcovid-19sars-cov-2press for truthpcr testpressfortruth
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