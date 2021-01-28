© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shot of Poison tribute covers "Fallen Angel" with mini behind-the-scenes documentary
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • January 28, 2021
This is special video because it received no forethought. No video was planned from this show. But a few fans sent us what they had, the audio engineer captured the tracks, and voila!
Shot of Poison, veteran-fronted, is the world's only tribute to Poison as they are today, with super-accurate costuming and note-for-note music. Visit us at http://PoisonTribute.com
Song credits at the end of the video. Shot of Poison's version is not available for sale or download anywhere.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Shot of Poison, veteran-fronted, is the world's only tribute to Poison as they are today, with super-accurate costuming and note-for-note music. Visit us at http://PoisonTribute.com
Song credits at the end of the video. Shot of Poison's version is not available for sale or download anywhere.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.