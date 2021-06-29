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37 Years After 1984 Tucker Carlson Discovers Big Brother is Real
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497 views • June 29, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team examines the comments by Tucker Carlson who finally has realized that the NSA is spying on him. Eco-terrorists get a free pass at protesting at the White House, with no insurrection accusations.
A Canadian doctor is dismissed from his position after standing up for children and the abuse by the government of vaccines.
Finally, a man NOT wearing a mask into a bank gets shot.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/29/21)
A Canadian doctor is dismissed from his position after standing up for children and the abuse by the government of vaccines.
Finally, a man NOT wearing a mask into a bank gets shot.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/29/21)
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