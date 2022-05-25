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Putin Spoke Today at the Presidium of the State Council of Russia. - Basic Statements in Description. 052522
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130 views • May 25, 2022
Putin spoke at the Presidium of the State Council of Russia. Basic statements:
All participants of the special military operation to protect Donbass are heroes, and they should be treated as heroes.
The Government should promptly respond to the needs of military medicine, support military personnel and the families of the victims.
▪️The dollar is "shrinking", the ruble is strengthening.
The dynamics of the Russian economy is better than predicted by some experts, unemployment is not growing. The growth of inflation has slowed down. By the end of the year, it will be 15%.
Starting from June 1, pensions of non-working pensioners will be indexed by 10%, the minimum wage and the subsistence minimum will be increased.
All participants of the special military operation to protect Donbass are heroes, and they should be treated as heroes.
The Government should promptly respond to the needs of military medicine, support military personnel and the families of the victims.
▪️The dollar is "shrinking", the ruble is strengthening.
The dynamics of the Russian economy is better than predicted by some experts, unemployment is not growing. The growth of inflation has slowed down. By the end of the year, it will be 15%.
Starting from June 1, pensions of non-working pensioners will be indexed by 10%, the minimum wage and the subsistence minimum will be increased.
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