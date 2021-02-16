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Michael van der Veen, Ending A Fake News Interview Like A Boss
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171 views • February 16, 2021
Michael van der Veen interview with CBSN after the second Senate Impeachment Hearings.
Michael Thomas van der Veen is an American attorney who specializes in personal injury law. He represented former president Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial in the United States Senate, which resulted in acquittal on February 13, 2021.
By the way:
If the United States had a Non-Masonic Military that followed their oath to the Construction, the general public wouldn't need personal AR-15s. The "Federal Reserve System" = 322 (Francis Bacon) criminal bank usury would have ENDED a longtime ago.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Michael Thomas van der Veen is an American attorney who specializes in personal injury law. He represented former president Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial in the United States Senate, which resulted in acquittal on February 13, 2021.
By the way:
If the United States had a Non-Masonic Military that followed their oath to the Construction, the general public wouldn't need personal AR-15s. The "Federal Reserve System" = 322 (Francis Bacon) criminal bank usury would have ENDED a longtime ago.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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