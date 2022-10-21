Most fallen angel incarnate avatars love to be worshipped by taking jobs as actresses & idol singers

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2022). Satan Lucifer's (Sanat Kumara's) Illuminati NWO Shambhala "fake light beings ascended masters" "Venusian Pleiadian Ashtar Abrasax fake aliens" "Twilight Saga children's adrenochrome blood drinking life force parasite" fallen angel devils incarnate avatar globalist elites prefer to take jobs as actors & actresses & idol singers to be worshipped by the humans (90% of Hollywood). The human Satanists are lured with fame and wealth and sex and drugs and a short period of extravagant lifestyle, and they contract their soul to the devil. Then, they are initiated into the secret societies Satanist brotherhood or sisterhood through “gay mafia elite” or “lesbian witch coven” gang rape or gang sodomy, and filmed or videoed for blackmail, and used as Satan Lucifer’s servants to spread satanic Hollywood movies or music albums. Then, they are abducted to their fake alien underground bases to be soul-scalped, and their body or clone is stolen along with their identity by these fallen angel fake aliens and their soul is sold in the black market. 90% of Hollywood and music industry are not humans, but they are these fallen angel fake aliens in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon their Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, condone all of this evil by hiding in silence, since they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule by church donators. Therefore, since they condone all of this replacement, more and more fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera fake alien demon spirits and androids and clones and hybrids and animals upgraded to human genes replace more and more of their Western feminist nations. Even then, these Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes and pastors condone and remain silent as fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall” and refuse to warn God’s spiritual army that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations have been replaced by non-humans, and 70% of their military & police are infiltrated, and 40 to 60 million people are replaced every year, and 12 million children are eaten every year. Dear brethren, banzai charge Satan Lucifer and the millions of fallen angel incarnate avatar black nobility families and CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins and their Illuminati NWO world rulers servants and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult “Pedogate Pizzagate White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries and restaurant food, by exposing all their names & organizations & secrets & crimes & methods & activities & plans.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine