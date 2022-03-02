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BREAKING 💥 MAJOR EXPLOSION REPORTED AT AN AIRBASE OUTSIDE OF KHARKIV, UKRAINE 💥 UA NEWS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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231 views • March 02, 2022
https://twitter.com/UgentAlertNews/status/1498722767805419520

From JSF: Thermobaric weapon bigger than a MOAB used on Kharkiv airbase.

Russia said theirs were 5X what the United States has, and it sorta looks like it. Airbase obviously no longer in use. Looking at the time it took for the shockwave to dissipate, this has a kill diameter just short of a mile across, probably about a 700 meter kill radius. Nasty. The camera was at about 7000 feet distance, the kill radius was probably about 2300 feet.

Thermobaric weapon
A thermobaric weapon, aerosol bomb, fuel air explosive, or vacuum bomb[1] is a type of explosive that uses oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. In practice, the blast wave typically produced by these weapons lasts significantly longer than that of a conventional condensed explosive.
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ukrainemoabjsfkharkivthermobaric bombua news
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