GETTR’s Recent Booming With a Lot of Big Names Onboarding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/11/2022 Jason Miller: Twitter banned a lot of big guys who have a center or center right point of view, which opened a door to new opportunities. GETTR is an international effort which is an alternative platform that defends people’s political free speech and opposes canceled culture.