BOOM 🔫💥⚖️ BYEBYE 2023! 🚨[NSFW]🚨

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/video-of-armed-man-shooting-robber-at-taqueria-viewed-over-11-million-times/ar-AA165B6m





Story by Scott McDonald • 3h ago





Surveillance video from a Mexican restaurant in Houston shows a robber taking money from customers while waving a gun around the place. In the end, an armed customer shoots and kills the robber while other customers ducked for cover.





Shooting range owner John Deloca aims his pistol at his range in Queens, New York on June 23, 2022. A man inside a Texas taqueria pulled a gun and killed a robber on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, according to Houston police.





© Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images





The video from Ranchito Taqueria late Thursday night in Southwest Houston has more than 10 million views on the KHOU Twitter page. Here's the 30-second clip, which ends as a patron pulls his handgun and aims it at the robber.





The video begins with someone entering the restaurant holding a gun in the air and then pointing it in various directions. The robber goes from one table to another, grabbing money from each. A couple of customers are seen lying on the floor, partially underneath a table.





The robber appears to make one final sweep of the place before seemingly heading toward the front door. That's when an unidentified man pulls a gun and aims it at the back of the robber.





"Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money. As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times," the police department stated. "The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons. He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene💥💥💥!