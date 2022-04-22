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Crime Scene: United States Of Terror
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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257 views • April 22, 2022
War Zone
* A puzzling trend in traffic death statistics.
* Mayor Pete’s conclusion: the roads are racist.
* Black driver fatalities jumped 55%.
* Cops were told to stop enforcing traffic laws.
* Activists drove cops out of black neighborhoods.
* Lightfoot refuses to accept why this is happening.
* [Bidan]’s policies are fueling a crime wave.
* These are not accidents; it’s happening constantly.
* California continually puts criminals back on the streets.
* Vile crimes are taking place out in the open.
* Soros pays to install soft-on-crime prosecutors.
* Americans want the laws they voted for.
* Our ‘leaders’ have the wrong priorities.
* Hollywood is supporting lunatic prosecutors.
* Major cities resemble third-world countries.
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304679177001
Keywords
rule of lawtucker carlsonjoe bidenlaw enforcementgeorge sorospete buttigieggavin newsomviolent crimeprogressivismlori lightfootradicalismrecidivismneo-liberalismgeorge gasconchesa boudincrime surgeregressivismcrime spike
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