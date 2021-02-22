© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Pure Murder... Wake The F*ck Up
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
334 views • February 22, 2021
This Is Pure Murder... Wake The F*ck Up
We’re on the east coast where that Texas system turned to ice as it traveled, but it isn’t ice. We burned a chunk and it doesn’t melt. What is going on- time for someone to stop weather manipulation. This is insane. Chemicals dumped over us and called snow?
CREDITS ,
We’re on the east coast where that Texas system turned to ice as it traveled, but it isn’t ice. We burned a chunk and it doesn’t melt. What is going on- time for someone to stop weather manipulation. This is insane. Chemicals dumped over us and called snow?
CREDITS ,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.