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GiveSendGo Tells Premier Doug Ford and PM Justin Trudeau of Canada to Go Pound Some Sand
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50 views • February 11, 2022
After putting it out to the press just before dinner that the Ontario government had received a court injunction to freeze the funds going to the Freedom Truck Convoy, it only took the American based fundraiser website 'GiveSendGo' two hours to tell Premier Doug Ford that the Ontario Government has zero jurisdiction in how they raise and share the funds that they collect for crowdsourcing campaigns.
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