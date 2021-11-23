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Bio Nano Neuro and Information Weapons They Devise Devices Against You! [22.11.2021]
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33 views • November 23, 2021
Note: Listen carefully what this Satanist are telling Precisely what is going on right now and has taken place for many years and what their sick depopourlation plan is going forward... Sick satanic world we all live in..-
- Dr James Giordano aka Dr. Evil. I did not come up with that, I'm sure he's a nice darpa pentagon nano tech mind control genius guy! https://clinicalbioethics.georgetown.edu/JGiordano/
DARPA: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency https://www.darpa.mil/
https://www.brainpreservation.org/team/james-giordano/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+james+giordano+darpa&;t=h_&ia=web
@ West Point Military Academy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYBmiwlp3Rg
Only by the blood of Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all.
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
5593 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DdQObzp4EoRQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
- Dr James Giordano aka Dr. Evil. I did not come up with that, I'm sure he's a nice darpa pentagon nano tech mind control genius guy! https://clinicalbioethics.georgetown.edu/JGiordano/
DARPA: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency https://www.darpa.mil/
https://www.brainpreservation.org/team/james-giordano/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dr+james+giordano+darpa&;t=h_&ia=web
@ West Point Military Academy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYBmiwlp3Rg
Only by the blood of Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all.
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
5593 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DdQObzp4EoRQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
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