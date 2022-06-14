BURNT ALIVE IN ODESSA. Documentary | 2May2014 Odessa, Ukraine firebombed by Nationalist

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Posted 27December2021 Bonanza Media:May 2, 2014 people of Ukrainian Odessa were trapped in a building and set on fire. Because they protested against new nationalist government that came to power in Kiev as a result of a coup d'état. Officially, 42 were announced dead, including 7 women and 1 minor. No one has been held responsible for this massacre. Alexander, one of the few survivors, shares his memories of what really happened and new battles he has to fight in the aftermath.