Imagining Dinosaurs Evolutionists have quite an imagination. Naturalism assumes many things and ignores many contrary evidences. Natuarlist accept the origins of life and the Universe based on faith. Atheism, evolutionism/naturalism are religions. Evolutionists toss around grand postulations like: Nothing created everything. Millions and billions of years of unobserved time and 'history'. Stardust spontaneously and unobservedly becoming--alive. Evolutionists even imagine that they can change the pure definition of science, which is the pursuit of knowledg...no matter the cause. Hiding in the darkness. When confronted with damning evidence does atheistic man change the models of their failed theiries? No. They invoke ever more rescuing devices and so perform the logically sound scientific method in reverse, further complicating their already tangled web of incredible impossibilities. 2 Peter 3:3-7 3 Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, 4 And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? for since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of the creation. 5 For this they willingly are ignorant of, that by the word of God the heavens were of old, and the earth standing out of the water and in the water: 6 Whereby the world that then was, being overflowed with water, perished: 7 But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. John chapterÂ 3:19-21 19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. 20 For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved. 21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.