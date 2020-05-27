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Trump Threatens to Shutdown ALL Social Media Platforms!!
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211 views • May 27, 2020
Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that....
Here is the link
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265601611310739456
Here is the link
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1265601611310739456
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