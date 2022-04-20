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Identity Crisis - part 1
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24 views • April 20, 2022
Discussing the identity crisis in the west. Part 1 opens the discussion with a personal story involving a chat/debate over transgender ideology relating to kids. As you might expect, it wasn’t much of a debate at all.
Sources:
POT - Gender Truth for kids
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7D59bISOzgAi/
The Mirror - Killer now identifies as an infant who wears nappies and demands baby food in prison
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/killer-now-identifies-infant-who-26675614
The Sun - NO KITTEN I identify as a cat, wear a tail and ears each day – my boyfriend puts me on a leash and thinks it’s cute
https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/5653/i-identify-as-a-cat-wear-a-tail-and-ears-each-day-my-boyfriend-puts-me-on-a-leash-and-thinks-its-cute/
Sources:
POT - Gender Truth for kids
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7D59bISOzgAi/
The Mirror - Killer now identifies as an infant who wears nappies and demands baby food in prison
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/killer-now-identifies-infant-who-26675614
The Sun - NO KITTEN I identify as a cat, wear a tail and ears each day – my boyfriend puts me on a leash and thinks it’s cute
https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/5653/i-identify-as-a-cat-wear-a-tail-and-ears-each-day-my-boyfriend-puts-me-on-a-leash-and-thinks-its-cute/
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