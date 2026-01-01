BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Francis Boyle & Mike Adams (2022/2023) issue URGENT WARNING on WHO Pandemic treaty now agreed & passed (before the death of Dr Francis Boyle)
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
73 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 20 hours ago

(Edited Version 2022/2023 with full version below. All governments will be run by the UN /WHO) full version here 1) "Dr. Francis Boyle issues URGENT WARNING r.e. WHO pandemic treaty" https://www.bitchute.com/video/2KG7SNqjCtQD/ & 2). "Situation Update, Nov 22, 2022 - WHO pandemic treaty in FINAL stages" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NfGlIVBdDNXy/ & SGT REPORT FEMA emergency still in force 3) "FEMA WHISTLEBLOWER: PLANDEMIC 2 COMING SOON" https://www.bitchute.com/video/AZGx0AuH3ww2/


Crispr Gene editing tech in mRNA vaccine given to Billions of people bypass & destroy immune systems https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQUMYYk7dbL1/


DANGER: "Anti-Vaccine" Thoughts are a Mental Illness Requiring "Treatment" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dBT1cQ0E3so/


ONTARIO DOCTORS TOLD THAT IF THEIR PATIENTS REFUSE THE COVID VACCINE THEY NEED PSYCHOTHERAPY & DRUGS https://www.bitchute.com/video/tn32OhzQIlBi/


(This video shows what occurred in June / July 2022 in the WHO / UN pandemic treaty meetings (when it was secretly agreed) see "Pandemic Treaty, A One World Government now, Fait accompli Global Government dejure begins June 2022" https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXBgmZuOK3eu/


Died Suddenly by Stew Peters https://www.bitchute.com/video/gtBVHFpll36z/


Israel & Zion, deep attacks upon Israel & Zion by 'Covid' Injections ( נמרוד בראשית י ותהלים83) https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XRQ3AHJreNa/


1000 Athletes Have Suddenly Died or Suffered Heart Disease from March 2021 to June 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/gleJSssZZqjP/


THE GREATEST LIE EVER TOLD https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tbsm9a3LuCEJ/


Biden Agrees To Build “On The Success” Of Vaccine Passports

Mike Jenkins November 20, 2022 https://www.tampafp.com/biden-agrees-to-build-on-the-success-of-vaccine-passports/?fbclid=IwAR3juCKu5UdPTU4RTorZAnSF7gJbP5YE35T8NUd9vinBtsdRDUihxGAGn90


Federal Reserve Makes Quiet Announcement Nov 2022...CBDC social credit reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/LoRSJuGjgvu2/


1.Obama began preparation for the pandemic in 2016 with Exec Order 13747 of Nov 4, 2016. (just days before the US election) "Exec Order 13747 Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda to Achieve a World Safe & Secure from Infectious Disease Threats" https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/


2.Trump signed exec order on 'improving vaccines' (Trump "the father of the vaxx") Sep 19th 2019 exec order 13887 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fu4YwYhiww6L/?fbclid=IwAR3azEEY9T3mQy3--Ry0rmfp4IFvwETZapmJuWHKsf3pYg8NHzUJta18MdA


3. Canada's biodigital convergence OCT/NOV 2022 'Exploring Biodigital Convergence' https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/


4. Biden'C - Day' proposed exec order day Dec 13th 2022 proposed for every central bank world wide & on The CBDC (central bank digital currency which will be merged with Bitcoin) NIGHTMARE https://www.bitchute.com/video/TliMUr7dBWHV/ & the The Biden Trump digital currency "BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER 14067 AND DIGITAL CURRENCY" https://www.bitchute.com/video/49vA9OdkJJFE/


5) Sep 12th 2022 the Transhumanist 'Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology / Biomanufacturing' https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/


6) Riley Waggaman Updates from Russia https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGw4gGaM0uXI/ (russians & any mobilised troops being injected with also nMRNA vaccines)


From October 2020 "Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/H9GyqoPMvfRa/

Keywords
biologicalpandemictreaty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon warns of China&#8217;s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Pentagon warns of China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal

Kevin Hughes
Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Renaissance or Ruin: A wake-up call for cultural revival and self-sufficiency

Kevin Hughes
The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

The US did not avert WWIII: Netanyahu continues to pull Trump into a broader war with Iran

Lance D Johnson
As trust in democracy falters, new poll reveals deep disillusionment within Israeli society

As trust in democracy falters, new poll reveals deep disillusionment within Israeli society

Jacob Thomas
Russia activates &#8220;unstoppable&#8221; Poseidon tsunami drone

Russia activates “unstoppable” Poseidon tsunami drone

Kevin Hughes
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy