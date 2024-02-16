Create New Account
COPS MAG DUMP ON INNOCENT MAN HANDCUFFED IN BACK OF COP CAR - Here's the Deal
America at War
Published Friday

I couldn't resist adding a couple of clips and comments!

It's amazing to me, that the state gives these people weapons!

Any 12 year old hunter has better gun safety practices than the Police!

Do you find that troubling? I do!


original video:

COPS MAG DUMP ON INNOCENT MAN HANDCUFFED IN BACK OF COP CAR

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jcKbnybUcV0/

policegovernmentlawcourts2ndamendmentcrime gun

