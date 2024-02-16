COPS MAG DUMP ON INNOCENT MAN HANDCUFFED IN BACK OF COP CAR - Here's the Deal

I couldn't resist adding a couple of clips and comments!
It's amazing to me, that the state gives these people weapons!
Any 12 year old hunter has better gun safety practices than the Police!
Do you find that troubling? I do!
original video:
COPS MAG DUMP ON INNOCENT MAN HANDCUFFED IN BACK OF COP CAR
