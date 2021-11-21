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PRESS SECRETARY FOR ISRAELI PM: VACCINATED PEOPLE NOW DYING, AND GOING TO HOSPITAL VERY SICK
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129321 views • November 21, 2021
Israel appears to be in serious trouble. Oddly, there’s evidently open discussion on TV.
The professor is asked if he has a clear position on boosters.
He replies it’s not anywhere found in Pfizer’s clinical dossiers.
That there’s no good scientific rationale for a 3rd dose or for mass vaccination of the population.
Best wishes
Mike (Yeadon)
The professor is asked if he has a clear position on boosters.
He replies it’s not anywhere found in Pfizer’s clinical dossiers.
That there’s no good scientific rationale for a 3rd dose or for mass vaccination of the population.
Best wishes
Mike (Yeadon)
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