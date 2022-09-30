Maria Zeee w/ Dr. Rarhid Buttar the COVID-19 Injections Has Been Programmed for 5G Activation

Maria Zeee: Dr. Rashid A Buttar – Hydrogel in the COVID-19 Injections Has Been Programmed for 5G Activation. Dr. Rashid A Buttar joins us to discuss the hydrogel in the COVID-19 injections as a delivery system which has been programmed with hemorrhagic fevers such as Marburg, Ebola, and others, and can be activated by 5G. We also discuss the solution Dr. Buttar believes can help the world and those who have been injected.