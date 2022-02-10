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T-mobile Employees Refuse Service & Yell At Maskless Customer
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81 views • February 10, 2022
I went to a T-mobile store in Waipahu where the employees Matth and Glad refused to serve me. I called the police to document the discrimination and they informed me that I had been accused of being racist, too. I did receive some service that same day when I went to the Pearl City T-mobile store. By the end of the day I prepared affidavits and served them via certified mail.
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#tmobile #discrimination #mask
Affidavit By Common Law
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Public Accommodation Education Packet
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#tmobile #discrimination #mask
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