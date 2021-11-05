© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gemeente Haarlem - afbeeldingen AbortusInformatie.nl in bushokjes
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • November 05, 2021
Vergadering van gemeente Haarlem 04 maart 2021 vanwege onder andere ABRI afbeeldingen van AbortusInformatie.nl in bushokjes.
Council Haarlem meeting discussing images AbortusInformatie.nl at bus stops, 4 March 2021. The image showed a 6 week from conception baby.
Disclaimer: we do not own the movie clips in this video. This video is only made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. All rights belong to their respective owners.
https://haarlem.notubiz.nl/vergadering/839068/Vragenuur%2004-03-2021
Minute 19
Council Haarlem meeting discussing images AbortusInformatie.nl at bus stops, 4 March 2021. The image showed a 6 week from conception baby.
Disclaimer: we do not own the movie clips in this video. This video is only made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. All rights belong to their respective owners.
https://haarlem.notubiz.nl/vergadering/839068/Vragenuur%2004-03-2021
Minute 19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.