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Microsoft is one of the first companies to create a DNA hard drive. 👀
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64 views • November 27, 2021
Microsoft is one of the first companies to create a DNA hard drive. 👀
Where's Bill Gates of hell going to get all the DNA for these DNA hard drives???
Didn't gates and his gang previously PCR tested billions of people for a so called virus, we know has never been isolated?
Was the whole point of those tests to collect DNA data / information so these evil satanic entities can create and sell their most advanced DNA hard drives for millions if not billions in profits?
- One gram of DNA can store up to 433 petabytes of data
- They can clone you with a skin sample, copy & transfer your consciousness from a digital DNA storage device over to a new avatar.
‼️😳🤦♂🚨
Where's Bill Gates of hell going to get all the DNA for these DNA hard drives???
Didn't gates and his gang previously PCR tested billions of people for a so called virus, we know has never been isolated?
Was the whole point of those tests to collect DNA data / information so these evil satanic entities can create and sell their most advanced DNA hard drives for millions if not billions in profits?
- One gram of DNA can store up to 433 petabytes of data
- They can clone you with a skin sample, copy & transfer your consciousness from a digital DNA storage device over to a new avatar.
‼️😳🤦♂🚨
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